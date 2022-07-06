(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk is expected to step up to the podium on the final day of Allen & Co.’s Sun Valley Conference, a role typically reserved for the likes of legendary investors such as Warren Buffett.

The marquee address by the world’s richest person is slated for Saturday, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the agenda isn’t public.

What the Tesla Inc. and SpaceX chief executive officer plans to say to the technology and media leaders at the annual retreat in Idaho couldn’t be determined.

Musk’s $44 billion deal to buy Twitter Inc. will surely be top of mind for the audience.

Musk has been wrangling with Twitter over his agreement to take over of the social media platform while grappling with Tesla’s sliding market value. Musk has questioned whether Twitter has accurately disclosed the proportion of its user base that is made up of automated bots. Company executives, meanwhile, have said they plan to hold Musk to his agreement.

Twitter Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal hasn’t been spotted at the conference yet, but Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal is in attendance.

Musk is expected to arrive in Sun Valley on Thursday, said a person familiar with the matter. A Twitter account which tracks Elon Musk’s jet showed the aircraft touching down in Austin on Tuesday, having departed Hawthorne, California earlier that day.

