Musk Spoke to Kanye About Tweet That Got Him Kicked Off Twitter

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk, who is poised to buy Twitter Inc, says he has spoken to Kanye West to express his concerns about the musician’s recent tweet.

Twitter removed a tweet from West last week about Jewish people, and had restricted the handle for violation of its policies. The account was locked just a day after he returned to the platform for the first time in nearly two years.

Musk, who is now proceeding with his offer to purchase Twitter, has said he will prioritize free speech on the platform and criticized its decision to ban individuals such as former President Donald Trump for violating its rules.

