Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk is standing by a claim that the company’s electric cars will be appreciating assets once they’re capable of driving themselves.

Musk, Tesla’s chief executive officer, first made the claim in a podcast interview in April that the company’s vehicles will gain in value because they’ll eventually be capable of fully autonomous driving. He stood by this in a reply to a follower who wrote Tuesday that he was unsure if the CEO was joking or making a “really dumb” statement.

If we make all cars with FSD package self-driving, as planned, any such Tesla should be worth $100k to $200k, as utility increases from ~12 hours/week to ~60 hours/week — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 16, 2019

Quinn Nelson, the owner of a media company that produces videos about tech products, kept engaging Musk in a debate over the claim, which Nelson said “makes no sense.” The CEO replied that Tesla is bundling full-self driving -- or FSD -- into all cars the company builds, and that Tesla will be unable to keep up with demand when the vehicles are capable of complete autonomy.

Straw man fallacy. To appreciate, your car just needs to be worth more than you paid for it, so probably ~$75k is enough if you bought a 3. FSD will be bundled in all cars (important point). Something is not a commodity if you can’t make enough of them & we won’t be able to. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 16, 2019

With the exception of collectors’ cars and other rare cases, depreciation has been a fact of life for automakers, dealers and rental-car companies for decades. While Kelley Blue Book has handed Tesla a best resale value award for its Model 3, for example, the car-shopping researcher estimates the sedan retains about 69% of its value after three years.

Minutes after engaging in the dispute, Musk, 48, tweeted that Tesla will raise the price of the full-self driving package offered on its vehicles by about $1,000 a month from now.