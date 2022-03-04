Musk Takes China’s Ambassador to U.S. for a Spin in New Tesla

(Bloomberg) -- Dressed in a black suit and tie, Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk took China’s Ambassador to the U.S. for a drive in a Model S Plaid, an experience the passenger described as a “smooth ride.”

The diplomat, Qin Gang, shared photographs from the car on Twitter. He also posted a shot from a meeting with Musk, in which they discussed everything from cars to “stars in the sky” and “the meaning of life.”

A China-based Tesla representative confirmed the drive took place in Fremont, California. She declined to give further details.

Musk has established close ties with officials from China, the world’s largest electric vehicle market and home to Tesla’s first overseas factory. About half of the company’s cars sold globally last year were produced at its plant in Shanghai, designed for annual capacity of 450,000 units. Musk has said that figure may be doubled.

Palo Alto-based Tesla has boomed in China, helped by preferential treatment such as tax breaks, cheap loans and the green light to wholly own its domestic operations. But it hasn’t all been plain sailing for Musk, the world’s wealthiest person, who last year came under fire after state media and regulators questioned Tesla’s attitude toward customers.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.