Musk Takes Poll on Twitter: Should I Sell 10% of My Tesla Stock?

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk proposed selling 10% of his Tesla Inc. stock on Twitter Saturday, and took a poll of people on the social network to see if they supported it.

Musk said he would “abide by the results of this poll, whichever way it goes.”

As of 3:38 p.m. in New York, more than 55% of the 284,404 people who had voted supported Musk selling his shares.

Musk, the world’s richest person known for his tongue-in-cheek tweets, cited recent discussion of the wealthy hoarding unrealized gains to avoid paying taxes.

