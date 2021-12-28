(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said Monday that he was meeting with Oracle Corp. co-founder Larry Ellison “to seek some advice.”

Musk, who said earlier in the month that he was relocating to Texas from California, was responding to a tweet that suggested his private jet had arrived in Hawaii on Sunday. Ellison, who joined Tesla’s board in 2018, had also announced in December that he was leaving California to work from the Hawaiian island of Lanai.

Oracle announced earlier this month that the company was moving its corporate headquarters to Austin, Texas.

Read More: Oracle’s Ellison Says He Has Moved to Hawaii, Fleeing California

(Updates with Ellison background in second paragraph)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.