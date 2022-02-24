(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk and Tesla Inc. were denied a court hearing on their claims that the SEC is targeting them with an “unrelenting investigation” in retaliation for criticisms of the government.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan on Thursday said it wasn’t clear what the company and its chief executive officer were asking for in a Feb. 17 letter complaining they were being targeted with “endless probes” by the regulator. They accused the Securities of Exchange Commission of using a settlements over a series of 2018 tweets by Musk to “muzzle and harass” him and the company.

Musk and Tesla asked for a court conference “to address why the SEC has failed to distribute these funds to shareholders but has chosen to spend its energy and resources investigating Mr. Musk’s and Tesla’s compliance with the consent decree by issuing subpoenas unilaterally, without court approval.”

“The defendants’ precise application to the Court is unclear,” Nathan said in a two-page order denying the request on Thursday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.