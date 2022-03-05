(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Elon Musk promised the country another batch of Starlink satellite terminals to help keep internet communication working as the country fights Russia’s invasion.

In a Twitter post on Saturday, Zelenskiy said he spoke with Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, and another delivery of Starlink systems will arrive next week “for destroyed cities.” “I’m grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds,” he added.

SpaceX didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Starlink’s service was activated in Ukraine last month, a move Musk said was in response to a plea from the deputy prime minister to help the country keep access to the internet amid the Russian invasion.

Mykhailo Fedorov, who is also Ukraine’s minister of digital transformation, announced the arrival of the first batch of Starlink terminals by tweeting a photograph of the gear.

Musk’s SpaceX plans to take thousands of Starlink satellites into orbit, creating an internet-service constellation that would work as a low-cost alternative to remote land-based systems that are vulnerable to interruption. The billionaire previously donated 50 satellite terminals to restore the internet in Tonga, whose telecommunications network was severely disrupted by a tsunami this year.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.