(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk is elevating several Tesla Inc. executives to fill voids left by a spate of exits from his senior management team. The chief executive officer won’t be bringing in any new blood, will remain very much in control and dismissed media coverage of the company as “fuss and noise” in a blog post.

Musk’s most noteworthy move was to elevate Jerome Guillen to the new position of president of automotive operations. Much has been made about whether the company needs to hire a chief operating officer to help take some of the workload off of the CEO. This isn’t quite that big a role, but could approach that level of significance.

Kevin Kassekert, who had been vice president of infrastructure development after managing construction of Tesla’s battery gigafactory, becomes vice president of people and places, making him responsible for human resources, facilities, construction and infrastructure development. He’ll take over for Gabrielle Toledano, who told Bloomberg News on Friday that she won’t return from a leave of absence.

Dave Arnold becomes senior director of global communications, taking over for Sarah O’Brien, whose last day was scheduled to be Friday.

Left unfilled is the position of chief accounting officer, following Tesla’s announcement that Dave Morton had tendered his resignation after less than a month on the job. The departure of Morton and Toledano, combined with Musk smoking marijuana in an interview with a comedian late Thursday, sent the company’s shares to the lowest close since April 2.

