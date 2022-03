Musk Tweets He ‘Supposedly’ Has Covid-19 Again; Almost No Symptoms

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk says in a tweet he “supposedly” has Covid-19 again, “but almost no symptoms.”

NOTE: In Nov. 2020, Elon Musk Says He ‘Most Likely’ Has Moderate Case of Covid

To view the source of this information click here

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.