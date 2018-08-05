(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sent a tweet on Sunday linking a parodied version of Downfall, a movie on Adolf Hitler’s last days, talking about shorting Tesla stock.

Dang, turns out even Hitler was shorting Tesla stock … https://t.co/RLM1VQ5O3K

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2018

The YouTube video shows a popular movie clip, often parodied on the internet with captions on different subjects, of Hitler yelling in his bunker. Hitler, in the Tesla parody, gets angry at Tesla 3 demand going “through the roof” and second-quarter results sending the stock “soaring.” In the original movie, Hitler is seen discussing war tactics with his generals before realizing that the end is near.

