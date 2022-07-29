(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s case against Elon Musk over a failed $44 billion takeover will go to trial Oct. 17-21, a Delaware judge ruled.

The date comes after Musk’s lawyers said earlier this week that Twitter was seeking an Oct. 10 start date “without justification.” Twitter told the court it wasn’t opposed to an Oct. 17 start, but wanted the full five-day trial that week. Judge Kathaleen St. J. McCormick issued the July 28 order setting the date.

