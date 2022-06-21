Musk ‘Undecided’ on Whether He Will Back Trump in 2024 Election

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said he’s undecided about who he’d support in the 2024 presidential election when asked specifically if he’d back former president Donald Trump.

“I think I’m undecided at this point about that election,” Musk said in an interview with Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait at the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha. The world’s richest man also said he’s willing to put a “non-trivial” amount of as much as $25 million in a super PAC.

His comments are significant as last week Musk indicated that he was leaning toward Ron DeSantis, who has positioned himself as a staunch conservative and heir apparent to Trump. The Florida governor is seeking re-election to a second term this year but is widely considered a potential 2024 Republican presidential challenger, even if Trump decides to run again as he has teased.

Musk said last week that he voted Republican for the first time in the primary election in Texas.

