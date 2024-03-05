(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk emailed Tesla Inc. employees Tuesday, asking them to vote for a new district attorney in Austin who will “actually prosecute crimes.”

The billionaire chief executive officer said in an email to staff it was “high time for change throughout the world.” He followed it up with another message urging employees, particularly those based around Tesla’s Austin headquarters, to support Jeremy Sylestine, who Musk called a moderate Democrat. Sylestine is seeking to unseat José Garza, also a Democrat, as Travis County DA.

Musk has been more frequently decrying what he sees as a crime wave in the US. In his first message to Tesla workers, he shared a post he made on X in support of Sylestine. He’s also used the platform to regularly criticize Biden’s border policies.

Sylestine said in an interview he doesn’t know Musk. “I’ve never met the man or had a conversation with him,” he said by phone. “I appreciate the support of people who are invested in Travis County.”

The former assistant district attorney for Travis County previously worked as a public defender in the area known as the Texas Panhandle.

Garza, the incumbent DA, said in a text message: “I take pride that I’ve been endorsed by Willie Nelson, who represents Austin’s commitment to justice, compassion and respect. I’ll let my opponent take the endorsement from the man who made Twitter an even a more hateful, toxic stew.”

Musk has been based in Texas since December 2020, when he relocated there from California. He later moved Tesla’s headquarters to Austin and built a large factory there, which employs more than 12,000 people.

