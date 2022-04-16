(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk used an upside-down smile emoji on Saturday in a response to a tweet he sent more than four years ago about how much it would cost to buy Twitter Inc.

The Tesla Inc. chief executive officer, who earlier this week launched a $43 billion hostile takeover offer for the social media company, was commenting on a tweet thread from December 2017 in which he expressed his admiration for Twitter and asked how much it cost to buy.

The “upside-down smile” emoji is used as an indication of frustration or bemused resignation, according to emojipedia. Twitter on Friday adopted a so-called “poison pill” provision in an attempt to thwart Musk’s takeover attempt.

To view the source of this information click here

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.