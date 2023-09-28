(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk visited the border between Texas and Mexico late Thursday, briefly live-streaming as he entered another US political debate, this one about migration.

“As an immigrant to the United States I’m extremely pro immigrant,” said Musk, who was born in South Africa. “By the same token, we should not be allowing people into the country if they are breaking the law.”

The billionaire chief executive officer of Tesla Inc. and Space X wore a black cowboy hat, black T-shirt and dark glasses. He streamed the visit to Eagle Pass on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter that he bought for $44 billion last fall.

He was accompanied by Representative Tony Gonzales, a Texas Republican. The live stream lasted for about four minutes before it appeared to stop working. Later, it resumed.

Two years ago, Musk tweeted that he would “prefer to stay out of politics.” Since then, he has courted Republican politicians. Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida launched his presidential campaign on Twitter alongside Musk. The rollout suffered from fits and starts, and was rife with crosstalk of technical difficulties and freezing audio, before it got going, some 30 minutes behind schedule.

In recent days, Musk — who has been a critic of the “gerontocracy” in Washington — has called for Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell to step down.

