(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk warned the Netherlands’ far-right election winner, Geert Wilders, that the nation will “die out by its own hand” if its birth rate stays low.

Musk on Thursday responded to a post on social media platform X by Wilders who argued “the biggest problem we face today is a collapse of our own culture and Western values due to open borders.”

The birth rate in the Netherlands has been falling in recent years, but migration has been helping the Dutch population to grow since 2014, according to the national statistics agency. Net migration in 2022 was about 220,000.

Wilders, who has long called for limiting immigration of Muslims into the Netherlands, is currently negotiating with three other parties to form a right-wing coalition as the country’s next prime minister after delivering a shock election victory on Nov. 22.

