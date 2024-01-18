(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk will attend an Auschwitz conference the European Jewish Association is holding next week to discuss online antisemitism, according to an invitation sent by the organizers.

Musk tentatively agreed to visit the concentration camp operated by Nazi Germany during a live discussion with the chairman of the association on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, the Jerusalem Post reported in September.

At that time, Musk was in an escalating row with the Anti-Defamation League, the Jewish civil rights group he’s accused of undermining X’s advertising revenue. The ADL, a nonprofit that fights antisemitism, has along with other civil rights watchdogs highlighted a rise in extremist content on the platform after Musk took over in late 2022 and fired most of its staff.

Musk faced widespread backlash in November after he amplified antisemitic content on X, leading advertisers including Apple Inc. and Walt Disney Co. to pull back from the platform. Later that month, he flew to Israel, where the Islamic militant group Hamas killed about 1,200 people in an Oct. 7 attack.

The Tesla Inc. chief executive officer will speak with right-wing media entrepreneur Ben Shapiro on Jan. 22 at 5 p.m. local time, according to the invite. The event will include a symposium in Krakow, Poland, and a ceremony in Auschwitz.

--With assistance from Piotr Bujnicki.

