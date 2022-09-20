(Bloomberg) -- The first hearing overseen by the special master hired to review thousands of documents seized at Donald Trump’s Florida estate descended into chaos before it even started as a large number of people who dialed in remotely failed to mute their phones.

The line was flooded with music and background noises 20 minutes before the hearing was due to begin in Brooklyn federal court as a series of unknown individuals screamed repeatedly for members of the public to mute their phones. Someone could be heard singing “God Bless America.”

“Mute! Mute! Mute!” one person yelled, to no effect. “You need to mute your phones,” another person shouted. Some people used vulgar language to get their points across.

The judge’s staff and court officials were “working on the noise issue” for the dial-in line, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

Meanwhile, it was mostly quiet in the packed courtroom where the hearing will be overseen by New York federal judge Raymond Dearie, who was selected as special master to perform the review. Dearie was appointed by a Florida federal judge over objections from the Justice Department.

The legal fight over documents seized during a search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida last month has triggered intense partisan interest from members of the public.

(Updates with view from inside the courtroom.)

