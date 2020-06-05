(Bloomberg) --

Mexico just released devastating numbers showing the impact of Covid-19 on its doctors and nurses, crippling a health system already on its knees. Given the nation’s wealth relative to other emerging markets, the data are shocking -- but not surprising to those of us who live here.

Health care is much maligned the world over, especially now with systems being tested like never before. Checking in with family and friends in New York, where I was raised, I’ve heard stories of overcrowding at hospitals and anxiety over what would happen if someone got sick.

But in Mexico it goes far beyond that. In the best of times, hospitals lack basic equipment, medication and personnel. Some don’t even have soap. In the 15 years I’ve lived here, I’ve witnessed first-hand what a truly crumbling public health care system looks like. And it’s terrifying.

Long before the coronavirus raced around the globe, my husband’s 84-year-old grandmother, Nina, spent a month in an intensive care unit in a Mexico City public hospital after her lungs had filled with water. Perhaps she wouldn’t have survived, no matter how proper her treatment. But there was nothing proper about it.

After they intubated her and hooked her to a ventilator, she drifted in and out of consciousness. When fully awake, she was wracked with pain. The doctors said they wanted her body to adjust; a nurse later admitted they didn’t have enough sedatives to keep her under.

So the family took shifts sitting with her, trying to help when violent spasms washed over her. When Nina needed a tracheotomy, we had to track down the tube at a medical supply store and buy it ourselves. When the hospital lost power one afternoon, doctors gave a hand pump to Nina’s daughter, who sat alone for three hours manually pushing air into her mother’s lungs.

Scared to Leave

My husband stood watch almost every night. It’s what you do in Mexico, where people fear the hospital almost more than the disease. Turn your back, and you risk losing your loved one in an instant.

I know there are plenty of medical horror stories in the U.S. and Europe. But -- at least in pre-Covid times -- such tales have elicited gasps and outrage because they were the outliers in systems that more or less functioned as they should. Here, in Mexico, the stories that cause eyes to pop are the ones where nothing goes wrong.

In the current crisis, mistaken diagnoses and pure neglect are reaching new heights. Hospitals are at 80% capacity in Mexico City. More than 20,000 doctors, nurses and hospital staff have caught the virus, and 10,000 more have symptoms, the Health Ministry reported this week, in another grim reminder that the illness is spiraling out of control.

In the past, those lucky enough to have private insurance had somewhat higher standards of care. But with private hospitals now brimming with Covid cases, they too are faced with the specter of being pushed into the public system that’s failed Mexicans for decades.

Last year, my husband’s cousin, Salvador, who had diabetes, fainted on a flight from the U.S. and was rushed to a public hospital. He needed hemodialysis to filter waste from his blood, but the hospital didn’t have the equipment. For three days, we tried to transfer him to a facility that did. The red tape was debilitating. When he was finally moved, he died less than two hours later.

In a world where more than 6.5 million people are sick with Covid-19 and almost 400,000 have died, I find myself thinking regularly about Salvador and Nina, knowing that Mexico’s hospitals are far worse now.

The hospital bed count is 1.4 per 1,000 inhabitants, the worst among nations in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. Mexico spent 5.5% of its gross domestic product on health in 2017, the latest year available in World Bank data. That’s less than Guatemala, El Salvador and even Haiti. Officially, Mexico has 105,680 cases and 12,545 deaths, but testing is also worse here than most everywhere else.

Across the nation, as the situation deteriorates, protests among medical workers have broken out. They’re forced to buy their own masks and gloves -- when they can find them. One newspaper reported that at the hospital where Nina died, the workers banded together to pay for the medicine to treat their head nurse, who was lying in their ICU with Covid-19.

A colleague of mine recently talked to a doctor at a Mexico City hospital, who asked not to be named after superiors warned workers not to speak out. The 33-year-old rheumatologist spoke of how she works seven days a week, including six-hour shifts in coronavirus wards where she’s not allowed to go out, even to use the restroom, because they can’t afford to change their masks.

“We are working with what we have,” she said, “with whatever little we have.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.