My First Day Out of Shanghai’s Lockdown Was Far From Freedom

(Bloomberg) -- Yesterday was a big day for me. For the first time in nearly two months, I stepped outside my residential compound in Shanghai.

My freedom came as Shanghai is tiptoeing to unravel a punishing lockdown that confined its roughly 25 million residents to their homes for weeks in a bid to break Covid transmission. While there are signs the outbreak is ebbing, cutting off the virus came at the cost of cutting off human interaction and access to the world.

After being barricaded inside my housing complex for 53 days, including more than 40 days in my apartment, getting a taste of freedom was sweet and memorable. But it was also limited, a half-hearted easing that gave me enough time outdoors to see that much of life remains surreal and subdued as the city starts to climb out of its Covid-induced coma.

Empty Streets

I spent most of my time walking around, taking snapshots and videos of empty streets and people lining up to buy groceries. Not everyone is allowed to leave, which cuts down on the numbers and also potentially sets up hard decisions about which family member gets to go out for just a few hours. Options on where to go and what to do were also curtailed.

It was the third day that Shanghai had reported no new cases in the broader community, a crucial milestone that officials earlier said would mean the start of easing. They also said the day before that malls, drug and grocery stores and barbers would gradually reopen.

Still, I couldn’t really tell how many of those outlets were operating because my own freedom came with strings attached. I had to stay in my neighborhood and was asked to restrict my activities to essential errands, such as buying groceries or medicines.

Each household in my compound can send one member out, with two designated time slots over a five-day period through Saturday. Each trip must be no longer than four hours. The person can only walk or bike to get around, as private cars are mostly banned and subways and buses have largely stopped service.

Golden Ticket

By my 1 p.m. departure time, a long queue had formed at the main entrance of my compound. Some neighbors donned cycling helmets and pads, itching to ride their long-idled bikes. Everyone was handed a pair of blue plastic gloves by compound staff to protect against the virus.

After showing security my out-of-lockdown pass and my passport, and writing down my detailed address and mobile number, I set off on foot for the first time in more than seven weeks into the bright spring day.

Like some of my neighbors, I took selfies and shared them over social media outside the entrance. I set off for a four-hour journey along a quiet, leafy street that used to be thronged with workers and shoppers alike.

Limited Options

Restaurants and shops along the street were mostly closed and sealed with tall, blue plastic fences. Dozens of people, some carrying grocery shopping bags and carts, lined up in front of a small supermarket that had yet to open for business.

The financial district of Lujiazui, home to a host of domestic and international banks from JPMorgan Chase & Co. to HSBC Holdings Plc, was almost like a ghost town. Shopping malls were shuttered. A few people could be seen wandering and cycling in the forest of skyscrapers.

“All Shanghai residents should be feeling the same deep in the heart - a bit sad - after seeing it become what it is like now,” a young lady in a white baseball hat and mask told me as she took pictures of flowers under a tall office building.

I returned to my compound with 10 minutes to spare. I’m not sure when I will be able to go out again. My wife will use the next alloted time slot, scheduled for Thursday, and we don’t know when we’ll get the opportunity to leave next.

Shanghai Vice Mayor Zong Ming said this week the city aims to fully resume normal life by mid-to-late June. But everybody knows there’s no guarantee. What happens when cases rebound or another wave hits? Will long lockdowns be a regular feature of our lives now?

We fear we’ll be confined to our apartments again if new cases are found in our compound. The message from our neighborhood committee upon my return made clear that life in Shanghai will not be going back to normal for a long time, if ever.

“If you have gone outside today, upon return, for extra precaution, take a shower and change your clothes.”

