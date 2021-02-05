(Bloomberg) -- Myanmar’s military-run government ordered internet service providers to block Twitter and Instagram until further notice, tightening a crackdown on social media since seizing power.

The directive received Feb. 5 from the transport and communications ministry is in addition to the temporary prohibition on Facebook, according to Telenor Myanmar, one of two wholly foreign-owned mobile operators in the country.

The order comes in the wake of protests against the coup that unseated former leader Aung San Suu Kyi. She has called on supporters to resist Myanmar’s generals, who seized power on Feb. 1 after claiming without presenting evidence that her landslide victory in November’s election was tainted with fraud. The military has pledged to hold elections after a yearlong state of emergency.

In a statement, Telenor said it has challenged the necessity and proportionality of the directive.

“Telenor Group is gravely concerned with this development in Myanmar, and emphasises that freedom of expression through access to communication services should be maintained at all times, especially during times of conflict,” it said.

