(Bloomberg) -- Anti-coup protesters returned to the streets of Myanmar’s largest cities on Wednesday, preparing to face off against an increasingly hostile security forces now using rubber bullets, tear gas and water canons to push back demonstrators.

Live broadcasts show civil servants from different ministries in the capital Naypyidaw gathered near the city’s Central Market, chanting “Don’t go to the office”, in defiance of military chief Min Aung Hlaing’s warning to government workers not to engage in politics. At least one protester, a 20-year-old computer science student, remains in a critical condition in Naypyidaw after Tuesday’s use of force by police.

In the commercial center of Yangon, demonstrators began gathering in front of the United Nations offices and the Japanese embassy, many of them sitting in small, rubber pools in a statement against the police’s use of water canons against protesters on Tuesday.

It’s the fifth day of street protests that have been building since the military took power in a coup on Feb. 1. The youth-led movement has used social media to mobilize supporters with three main demands: the release of civilian leaders including Aung San Suu Kyi, recognition of the 2020 election results won by her party and a withdrawal of the military from politics.

Thurein Win, a protester in Mandalay, said as many as 100,000 may join the demonstrations Wednesday, including monks from the city’s biggest monastery, students, teachers and workers.

Peaceful Demonstrations

“The military junta is trying to portray peaceful demonstrators as instigators on state media,” Thurein Win said. “So, we’ll make sure to avoid confrontations in all our protests today.”

At least 20 protesters were injured after police used rubber bullets Naypyidaw during the most serious clashes on Tuesday, according to a network of medics supporting the protests. In the northern city of Mandalay, witnesses said security forces blasted tear gas and water cannons and detained 36 people. Four police officers were also injured, according to the office of the Commander in Chief of Defense Services.

Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy denounced the police actions against demonstrators. “The NLD strongly condemn the crackdowns, as they are acts of violence on barehanded people by armed forces,” the party said in a statement Wednesday. “We urge authorities concerned to act immediately not to occur such kind of violences again.”

On Monday, Min Aung Hlaing defended the military takeover of the government by repeating claims of voter fraud in November’s election that have been disputed by the election commission, international observers and Suu Kyi’s party. He also reiterated that the army would hold an election after the yearlong state of emergency and respect the outcome.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.