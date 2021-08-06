(Bloomberg) -- Two citizens of Myanmar were arrested in the U.S. and charged with conspiring to injure or kill the nation’s ambassador to the United Nations, federal prosecutors in New York said in a statement.

Phyo Hein Htut and Ye Hein Zaw are charged with paying an arms dealer in Thailand to hire attackers to attack Ambassador U Kyaw Moe Tun in an effort to get him to resign. If the ambassador did not resign, the arms dealer proposed that the hired attackers would kill the ambassador, prosecutors said in court papers.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.