(Bloomberg) -- A special court in Myanmar sentenced Aung San Suu Kyi to five years in prison in the first of several corruption charges leveled against the deposed civilian leader, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The sentencing brings the total prison term to 11 years since the coup in 2021 and effectively prevents Suu Kyi, 76, from staging a political comeback in the Southeast Asian country.

The court in Naypyidaw found her guilty for taking bribes totaling $600,000 in cash and 11.4 kilograms of gold from ex-Yangon chief minister. He testified against Suu Kyi in October, saying he bribed her “in exchange for her support.”

Major General Zaw Min Tun, lead spokesman for the State Administration Council, didn’t immediately respond to calls seeking comment. He will address the media later in the day at 1 p.m. Yangon time.

