(Bloomberg) -- A court in Myanmar will deliver a verdict on Dec. 14 for the first of several charges leveled against detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in the aftermath of a military coup, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Suu Kyi, who was detained as the junta seized control of the government in February, has been on trial for nearly five months for 11 charges ranging from corruption to the possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies.

The first verdict set for next month pertains to a charge for breaching Covid-19 rules with final arguments to be heard one week before, said the person who can’t be identified due to sensitivities surrounding the trial.

Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The trials represent a push by the military to discredit Suu Kyi after her party won more than 80% of the seats in a national election one year ago. The military has since declared the elections as tainted by widespread fraud even though international observers said it was mostly free and fair.

