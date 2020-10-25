(Bloomberg) -- Two weeks ahead of the Nov. 8 election, Myanmar announces the easing of its ban on gathering of more than 30 people with immediate effect so that political parties and candidates can conduct election campaigns and rallies in accordance with health guidelines, according to the Ministry of Health and Sports.

Political parties must ensure physical distancing in election campaigns No more than 50 people are allowed to gather at one time Candidates are only allowed to campaign until Nov. 6 midnight

The elderly who live in 74 townships of seven provinces on lockdown are allowed to go out for early voting from Oct. 29 Other people in the townships are allowed to go to polling stations on the voting day

Government to provide more medical supplies and medicines to treatment centers and quarantine sites including 15 newly established centers in Yangon, Health Minister Myint Htwe says

Nation reports 986 new cases and 29 deaths on Sunday, reaching the total count at 44,774 cases and 1,095 fatalities

NOTE: Sept. 21, Myanmar Locks Down Biggest City as Cases Soar Ahead of Vote

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.