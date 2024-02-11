(Bloomberg) -- Myanmar’s military government announced a compulsory military service for all young people as clashes with ethnic armies intensified in many townships, mostly in Rakhine State.

The military enforced the People’s Military Service Law enacted by the previous junta in 2010. All men aged 18-35 and all women aged 18-27 must serve for two years under the military command. Specialists like doctors and engineers — under the age of 45 for men and under 35 for women — could be assigned to serve for three years, according to the law.

The legislation also provides for military service to be extended to five years in a state of emergency, such as is currently in effect in Myanmar. Members of religious orders and married women will be exempted, but those ignoring summons to serve could be jailed for a maximum of five years, the law said.

The move comes as the military, which ousted the Aung San Suu Kyi-led government in 2021, lost control of dozens of small towns near neighboring China and India to ethnic armies, including the Brotherhood Alliance. The alliance announced earlier this week that its member Arakan Army has take over full control of the ancient Rakhine capital Mrauk-U.

Read More: Myanmar Military Extends Emergency Rule for Another Six Months

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.