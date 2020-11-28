(Bloomberg) --

Myanmar announced a 15-day extension of coronavirus containment measures until December 15, according to the Central Committee on Covid-19 Control led by the country’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

People living in 74 townships under lockdown must continue to stay at home, except for work and health reasons. The existing measures were due to expire on Nov. 30. Travel between provinces also remains prohibited.

Here are some other developments:

Yangon authorities announced a two-month extension of night curfew from midnight to 4 a.m.

Separately, the transport ministry announced a plan to resume vehicle registrations and licensing services from Dec. 1.

The country reported 1,344 new cases on Saturday, leaving a total of 87,977 cases and 1,887 deaths.

