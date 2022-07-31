(Bloomberg) -- Myanmar’s military government announced on Sunday an extension of a state of emergency for another six months until Feb. 1, 2023, saying the country needs more time to return to stability and prepare for elections.

Acting president Myint Swe approved military chief Min Aung Hlaing’s request for an emergency extension at the National Defense and Security Council meeting in the capital Naypyidaw, during which the regime’s activities over the past 18 months and the current political situation were discussed.

“Necessary arrangements are needed for relevant organizations including the Union Election Commission. Political parties should also make changes appropriate to the new electoral system and the public also needs to be widely educated about it so we need more time for preparations,” Min Aung Hlaing was quoted as saying on state broadcaster MRTV.

The state of emergency was first declared in February 2021, after the military toppled the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi. In January this year, Min Aung Hlaing extended the state of emergency for six months and named himself prime minister.

Last week, the junta executed four activists in its first use of death penalty in over three decades, and has killed more than 2,100 civilians since the coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

