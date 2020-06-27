(Bloomberg) --

Sign up here for our daily coronavirus newsletter on what you need to know, and subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the latest news and analysis.

Myanmar is imposing a 15-day extension of its virus measures and directives until July 15 to prevent the spread of the pandemic from inbound travelers and within the country, according to a statement Saturday by the Central Committee on Covid-19 Control.

The restrictions include a temporary suspension of international flights, a ban on issuing all visas and visa-exemption services, as well as a three-week quarantine for Myanmar nationals returning home by relief flights and across borders, according to the committee, which is led by de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The nightly 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. curfew remains in place, along with the ban of gatherings of more than five people. Exceptions are made for funerals and work-related matters.

United Nations officials, diplomats and foreign nationals who need to enter Myanmar on relief flights or other transport arrangements for urgent meetings and for compelling purposes must obtain exceptions from a Myanmar mission.

It also asked all visitors to follow the instructions of the Ministry of Health and Sports.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.