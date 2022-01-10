(Bloomberg) -- Myanmar’s military government accused two U.S. nationals and embassy staff of breaking health protocols for Covid-19-detected patients, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The junta stated that a U.S. diplomatic passport holder and another U.S. employee of the embassy who were tested positive for Covid-19 last week were transferred to the properties of the U.S. embassy to take treatment without any permission from the authorities concerned, despite being informed to admit the patients to designated hospitals.

The ministry strongly condemned the embassy’s action and called for strict adherence to pandemic restrictions, saying this could adversely affect public health of the host country and blatantly violates the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

“The authorities concerned will continue to take necessary actions in due course in order to contain the spread of Covid-19 variants in the country,” the statement read. The U.S. embassy spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to requests for comments.

