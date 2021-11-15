(Bloomberg) -- Myanmar’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was ousted in a military coup earlier this year and is undergoing trial, was hit with yet another charge by the junta-controlled election commission: abuse of power.

Suu Kyi was once an icon of democracy who is suffering a fall from grace since overturning decades of dictatorship. Her party won November 2020 elections by a landslide but three months later the country’s still-powerful generals took over again -- and slapped her with charges ranging from owning a walkie talkie to divulging state secrets. She has denied the allegations.

The Union Election Commission on Monday charged Suu Kyi and several officials, including ex-president Win Myint, of corrupting the election process to ensure their National League for Democracy won the vote.

The newest charge against the former civilian leader came hours after the junta released American journalist Danny Fenster who was sentenced by a Yangon court to 11 years in prison for three charges including contacting banned organizations and a section of the immigration act.

