(Bloomberg) -- Myanmar’s military government detained a former UK ambassador to the Southeast Asian nation and her husband in commercial capital Yangon and charged them with immigration offenses, the Junta’s press office said Thursday.

Vicky Bowman, who currently runs the Myanmar Centre for Responsible Business, and her husband, Htein Lin, a painter and former political prisoner, were detained on Wednesday, for failure to report a change of their address to authorities, the State Administration Council Information Team said in a statement. The two were in violation of the 1947 Myanmar Immigration Act, among other offenses, and the regime will take action against them “in accordance with the law,” the statement added.

The two could face as much as five years in prison if they’re convicted under these charges.

Yangon-based Bowman was UK ambassador to Myanmar from December 2002-July 2006 and is currently a director of the MCRB, according to her LinkedIn profile.

“We are concerned by the arrest of a British woman in Myanmar,” a spokesman for the high commission in Yangon said Thursday in an email to Bloomberg News. The embassy is in contact with the local authorities and providing consular assistance.

The arrests come on the heels of Britain announcing that it is imposing fresh sanctions to target military-linked businesses in Myanmar and joining the case against the country in the International Court of Justice. The junta took power in a coup in February 2021. Earlier, local media The Irrawaddy reported that Bowman and her husband have been sent to Insein Prison in Yangon.

(Updates with changed attribution and fresh details.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.