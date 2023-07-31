You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
13m ago
Myanmar Junta Extends State of Emergency, Delaying Election Plan
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Myanmar’s military government extended the state of emergency for another six months until January 31, dashing hopes that a general election will be held this year.
The National Defence and Security Council approved the emergency extension, Major General Zaw Min Tun, spokesman for the junta, said.
Military chief Min Aung Hlaing had originally said an election would be held in August as part of the regime’s pledge to hand over control after seizing power in a coup in 2021 that toppled the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.
The move comes as conflict continues to rage across the country while the economy is grappling with inflation and shortage of dollars.
Recent reports said the junta plans to shift Suu Kyi’s sentence to a house arrest.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
