(Bloomberg) -- Myanmar’s military government followed up on its decision from earlier this week to extend the state of emergency until next Jan. 31 with a cabinet shakeup.

Energy Minister Myo Myint Oo, who was sanctioned by the US in January for managing state-owned entities involved in the production and export of oil and gas, and Minister of Electric Power Thaung Han were among the cabinet members removed on Wednesday by army chief Min Aung Hlaing. Top roles at the ruling State Administration Council, held by generals, remain unchanged.

The junta cited health reasons for Thaung Han’s removal as well as the chairs of the Anti-Corruption Commission and National Human Rights Commission. The council didn’t give any reason for removing Myo Myint Oo and Labor Minister Pwint San. Their replacements are likely to be announced later this week.

Read more: How Myanmar’s Military Has Hung On Despite Sanctions: QuickTake

Last month, security forces raided the head office of revenue-generating state-owned Myanma Oil & Gas Enterprise under Myo Myint Oo’s supervision and questioned more than a dozen staff over leaked documents that appeared to show the junta’s opening of sham bank accounts to bypass sanctions, local media reported.

Earlier, the regime partially pardoned prison sentences for former leader Aung San Suu Kyi and ex-President Win Myint in an amnesty to mark a religious holiday. The civilian leaders have been detained since the military seized power in February 2021, fueling internal conflicts that weakened the pandemic-ravaged economy.

