(Bloomberg) -- Myanmar’s military rulers have announced the release of more than 3,000 prisoners as part of a holiday amnesty, a week after one of the deadliest air strikes carried out by the junta since it seized power.

The State Administration Council announced the move, which included the release of 98 foreigners, as part of the traditional New Year state pardons. The foreign detainees to be released and deported include five Sri Lankan nationals.

It’s not immediately clear if any of those due to be freed are political prisoners, and whether the junta will also reduce jail terms for ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and ex-president Win Myint.

The junta’s decision to release the prisoners comes as it faces intense international criticism for an air attack in Sagaing region which reportedly left more than 100 civilians dead. The United Nations, the US and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have all strongly condemned the April 11 violence. The military said it was targeting opposition fighters.

The regime has been accused of using increasingly brutal tactics to subdue its opponents as it struggles to curb a reinvigorated civil conflict, which has seen ethnic armed groups and resistance forces take on a military unable to stabilize the country since seizing power in a February 2021 coup.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing justified the takeover after alleging widespread fraud in a November 2020 election, in which Suu Kyi’s party won more than 80% of available seats. Independent election monitors found no major irregularities.

The military had said it intended to hold elections by August this year, but the date appeared to shift after emergency rule was extended by another six months. Forty opposition parties were dissolved last month, including Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy, after failing to register themselves with the poll panel by a prescribed deadline. The planned polls have been dismissed as a “sham” by the UN and the US.

Since the coup, some 3,240 civilians have been killed and more than 21,300 others have been arrested in a crackdown on pro-democracy movements. Four political prisoners, including a lawmaker close to Suu Kyi, were executed last July. More than 100 others have been sentenced to death, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.