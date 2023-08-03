(Bloomberg) -- Myanmar’s junta chief Min Aung Hlaing on Thursday moved loyalists to key ministries in a cabinet shuffle following the extension of emergency rule earlier this week.

Transport minister Admiral Tin Aung San, who formerly served as the navy chief, was appointed as a Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister while National Security Adviser Lt-General Yar Pyae was moved to lead the Ministry of Home Affairs which controls police forces and prisons across the country.

In a bid to push forward energy deals with Russia and China, the junta named Ko Ko Lwin as the new Energy Minister, replacing US-sanctioned Myo Myint Oo who was removed a day earlier. Nyan Tun, who formerly served as the head of revenue-generating state-owned Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise, became the Electricity Minister.

The heads of finance, commerce and investment ministries remain unchanged while it is unclear if the regime will make changes to the central bank.

With an aim to boost revenue from the pandemic-hit tourism sector, the regime moved social welfare minister Thet Thet Khine to lead the Ministry of Hotels and Tourism and appointed Phyo Zaw Soe as her deputy. The junta has been struggling with shortage of foreign reserves, currency depreciation and inflationary pressures since it ousted Aung San Suu Kyi-led civilian government in 2021.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.