(Bloomberg) -- A Myanmar general close to army chief Min Aung Hlaing was removed from his role overseeing the use of foreign currencies amid media reports that he’s being investigated for corruption.

Lieutenant General Moe Myint Tun was removed as chairman of the Foreign Exchange Supervisory Committee on September 18, Commerce Minister Aung Naing Oo told Bloomberg News. He’ll be replaced by General Mya Tun Oo, a deputy prime minister at the ruling State Administration Council.

The six-member committee scrutinizes and approves the use of foreign currencies for importation of goods and oversees foreign currency flows including foreign direct investment.

Aung Naing Oo and Central Bank of Myanmar Governor Than Than Swe are also members of FESC.

