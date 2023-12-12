(Bloomberg) -- Myanmar has surpassed Afghanistan to become the world’s largest producer of opium, after the Taliban outlawed poppy cultivation and the production of drugs, according to a United Nations report.

Opium production in the Southeast nation, wrecked by an increasingly bitter civil war, shot up by 36% to 1,080 metric tons this year, the highest since 2001, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime said in a report Tuesday.

Poppy cultivation in Myanmar declined between 2014 and 2020 but has increased 33% since the military overthrew the democratically elected government in Feb. 2021. “Worsening stability and security since then have coincided with greater levels of poppy cultivation and opium production,” the report says.

About 47,000 hectares of land are currently under poppy production, up 18% from last year, the report adds.

Afghanistan, which had historically been the world leader in opium production, has seen a 95% drop in output since the country’s Taliban rulers imposed a strict ban last year, the report says.

The significant reduction in opium production could boost the Taliban’s attempts to gain international recognition for their regime after they ousted a US-backed government and retook power in Aug. 2021. The militants had relied, in part, on opium production to fund a two-decade insurgency against the US and NATO forces.

According to the report, the production and trafficking of heroin was the most profitable activity of Myanmar’s opium industry. The value of the country’s opium economy, including exports and internal consumption, is estimated at $1 billion to $2.5 billion, or roughly 2%-4% of GDP in 2022.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.