(Bloomberg) -- Myanmar’s military regime on Wednesday pardoned 2,153 prisoners jailed for criticizing the junta after it seized control of the government in a coup more than two years ago.

The amnesty marks the Full Moon Day of Kason, an important national holiday in the nation’s Buddhist tradition, the State Administration Council said in a statement. It stipulated that offenders will be made to serve the remainder of their sentence if they are found guilty of any criminal offense again.

The amnesty follows the release of more than 3,000 prisoners last month. The regime has been accused of using increasingly brutal tactics to subdue its opponents as it struggles to curb a reinvigorated civil conflict, which has seen ethnic armed groups and resistance forces take on a military unable to stabilize the country since the coup.

