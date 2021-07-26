(Bloomberg) -- Myanmar’s military annulled the results of last year’s general election that was won in a landslide by civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s party, saying it had misused its administrative power.

The move late Monday, five months after the junta seized power in a coup and jailed Suu Kyi and the former President Win Myint, follows the country’s military appointed election commission alleging on July 12 that nearly a third of all ballots in the poll were tainted.

The Nov. 8 election was deemed credible by international observers.

The election commission said in May that Suu Kyi’s party would be dissolved over the fraud allegations and its leaders prosecuted as traitors. The army then pledged to hold fresh elections following a state of emergency that could last as long as two years.

