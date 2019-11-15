(Bloomberg) -- Ayala Corp., the Philippines’ oldest conglomerate, is placing a $237.5 million bet on Myanmar as it seeks to double the share of profit from its overseas business in the next three to five years.

“Here is a country that’s going through a tremendous transition opening itself up,” Ayala Corp. Chairman and CEO Jaime Augusto Zobel told Bloomberg Television’s Haslinda Amin in Singapore. On Thursday, his company announced it will acquire a 20% stake in Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. and affiliate First Myanmar Investment Public Co.

Myanmar offers an alternative destination for manufacturers relocating from China to avoid U.S. tariffs, helped by a young working population, Yoma Chairman Serge Pun said in the interview. Myanmar, like the Philippines, has a “thirst for infrastructure” and a growing consumer market that both conglomerates want to serve, Zobel said.

Ayala wants 10%-15% of profit to come from overseas in the medium term and an “overweight” investment in Myanmar is part of its regional strategy, Zobel said. The partnership could lead to more ventures in Asia, the Ayala and Yoma executives said.

“If scale comes to take place in specific industries between the Philippines and Myanmar, why not take that scale and build on it in the rest of Asia,” Zobel said.

Other Highlights

Economic growth can accelerate above 7% once it completes infrastructure projects along the China-Myanmar economic corridor, Pun said.

Myanmar’s government must do more to attract foreign investment as it faces competition from Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and Bangladesh in luring Chinese manufacturers, Pun said.

While ASEAN will continue to build on its relations with the U.S., “all of us have to engage with China economically,” Zobel said.

Get More

World Bank expects Myanmar’s economic expansion to climb to 6.8% by 2021 from a forecast of 6.6% this year. Still, about a third of the population lives in poverty and the investment opportunity tends to be overshadowed by the Rohingya humanitarian crisis.

