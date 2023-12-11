(Bloomberg) -- Myanmar’s ruling junta said China is helping broker discussions with an alliance of rebel groups that has ramped up attacks along the border in recent months.

Junta officials talked with senior officials from the rebel groups “with the help of China in order to be able to solve this politically,” Myanmar government spokesman Major General Zaw Min Tun said on state broadcaster MRTV on Monday.

“Following the improvement from these talks, we will have another discussion by the end of this month,” he added, without saying when and where the talks were held.

China’s Foreign Ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday evening.

The alliance of rebel groups launched an offensive on Oct. 27 and has claimed it seized small towns, including a trade hub on the border with China. Beijing has repeatedly called for a halt to the fighting. The conflict highlights the challenges that Myanmar’s junta faces controlling the country nearly three years after a coup.

The rebels’ Three Brotherhood Alliance has said one of its objectives is to shut down cyber scams operating in the region. State-run China Daily reported Beijing recently issued arrest warrants for 10 leaders of telecom fraud operations in the Kokang self-administered zone in Shan State.

On Dec. 6. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Myanmar Deputy Prime Minister Than Swe in Beijing, calling for stepping up law enforcement to deal with online gambling and fraud.

