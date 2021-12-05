(Bloomberg) -- Myanmar security forces drove a car into a group of protesters in Yangon in Sunday, injuring dozens, Reuters reported, citing two witnesses at the scene.

A civilian car occupied by soldiers rammed into a flash mob protesters minutes after the gathering began, according to the report, which cited the witnesses as saying police arrested several people. Some of the injured suffered head wounds and were unconscious, Reuters said, citing the witnesses, who asked not to be identified for security reasons.

A spokesman for the ruling junta didn’t answer Reuters’ calls seeking comment.

