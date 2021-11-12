(Bloomberg) -- A Myanmar court on Friday found American journalist Danny Fenster guilty of three charges including inciting dissent against the military and sentenced him to 11 years in prison, according to his lawyer and the news outlet that employed him.

Fenster, the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar news outlet, was also found guilty of breaching immigration laws and being in contact with banned organizations nearly six months after he was detained by the Southeast Asian nation’s military junta.

“Frontier Myanmar is deeply disappointed at the decision today to convict its Managing Editor, Danny Fenster, on three charges and impose prison sentences totaling 11 years,” the news organization wrote in a tweet.

Frontier Myanmar is an independent English-language news magazine based in Yangon that is often critical of the military.

Fenster’s lawyer Than Zaw Aung, confirmed the prison term in a text message and added the journalist was also asked to pay a fine of 100,000 kyats ($56).

“The charges were based on the allegation he was working for Myanmar Now in the aftermath of the Feb 1 coup,” it wrote in another, referring to another local news outlet. “Danny resigned from Myanmar Now in July 2020 and joined Frontier the following month.”

Fenster is one of two foreigners still being held by the junta, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. The other is Sean Turnell, who was a special economic consultant to Myanmar’s detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, both of whom are also on trial for several alleged offenses.

The reporter was taken into custody by the regime at the airport in Yangon in May as he was trying to leave the country just months after the junta took over. He was held in the city’s Insein Prison and later charged.

The sentence comes in the same week the court added fresh charges of terrorism and sedition to Fenster’s alleged offenses. If found guilty of the former, he could face a maximum sentence of life in prison, while the penalty for the sedition law goes up to three years.

The U.S. government has pushed the junta to release the journalist even though it formally shuns Myanmar and has led international efforts to sanction the regime and its businesses.

