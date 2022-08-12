(Bloomberg) -- Myanmar’s junta-controlled election body has warned the country’s 92 registered political parties against holding talks with foreign organizations and individuals in an effort to restrict politicians from receiving international support ahead of elections scheduled next year.

The Union Election Commission announced on Friday that political parties must seek approval to meet with individuals and organizations of a foreign country. Failure to follow the order will result in dissolution of the political party, the commission warned in a letter signed by Chairman Thein Soe.

“Holding talks with foreigners without the UEC’s approval could violate the Constitution and the Political Parties Registration Law,” he said in the statement. “Political parties need to seek approval and we will allow them with appropriate measures.”

The commission also accused foreign embassies, international non-governmental organizations and civil society organizations of supporting voter fraud and lawless actions in the 2020 general elections in which the Aung San Suu Kyi-led National League for Democracy party won a landslide victory.

The military seized power in February 2021 and annulled the election result, which was deemed credible by international observers. The military last week extended a state of emergency until Feb. 1, without indicating when an election would be held.

