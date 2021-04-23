(Bloomberg) -- MyPillow Inc. Chief Executive Mike Lindell asked a judge to throw out a voting-technology firm’s $1.3 billion defamation suit against him, defending his widely debunked conspiracy theory that Chinese hackers manipulated the 2020 election to hurt Donald Trump in swing states.

Lindell’s motion to dismiss Dominion Voting Systems Inc.’s suit was filed Friday in federal court in Washington, where the company has similar cases pending against others who echoed the bogus election theory, including Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and former Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell.

Earlier this week, MyPillow sued Dominion in Minnesota federal court, accusing it of causing $1.6 billion in damages, including lost sales, by claiming the pillow firm had profited from the spread of the false conspiracy theory.

Lindell’s lawyer said in the filing that the evidence will eventually support his claims and defeat Dominion’s effort to prove the CEO defamed the company. Much of what Lindell cited in his filing has already been debunked.

“There is simply no way for Dominion to meet its burden to plausibly plead that Mike Lindell has a shred of doubt about the statements he has made, because he has no doubt whatsoever,” according to the filing.

Tom Clare, a lawyer for Dominion, didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment. He has previously said that attempts to dismiss the lawsuits bolster his claim that the defendants want to avoid trials because they can’t back up their conspiracy theory in court.

Dozens of lawsuits challenging the election result have been thrown out of court. Among others, Trump’s attorney general, Bill Barr, has said the election result was not tainted by voter fraud.

Read More: Lindell Keeps Claiming Election Fraud, Despite Defamation Suit

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.