(Bloomberg) -- MyPillow Inc. Chief Executive Mike Lindell escalated a legal fight over his debunked claims of U.S. election fraud, filing a lawsuit that seeks $1.6 billion from Dominion Voting Systems Inc., which had earlier accused him of defamation.

MyPillow filed its suit Monday in federal court in Minnesota, where the company is based, and doubled down on Lindell’s claims against Dominion, saying “the adverse impact of electronic voting systems on the 2020 election was significant.” MyPillow said Dominion’s suit was intended to silence Lindell and anyone else speaking out on election fraud.

In its earlier lawsuit against Lindell, Dominion sought $1.3 billion in damages.

The case is MyPillow v. US Dominion, 21-cv-1015, U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota (Minneapolis).

