The Bank of Canada Is Likely Ready to Start Hiking Interest Rates Again
The Bank of Canada probably isn’t done raising interest rates.
You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
The Bank of Canada probably isn’t done raising interest rates.
Mark Kenney told BNN Bloomberg on Tuesday that government plans to increase immigration, while welcomed, were not accompanied with significant investment to improve housing supply, while other taxes and fees have also stymied growth.
Demand for industrial park space in the Mexican northern cities of Tijuana and Ciudad Juarez is so high that Prologis Property Mexico SA has wait-listed companies looking to set up shop or to expand their current space.
David Daglio, the former chief investment officer of Mellon Investments, is on a $250 million fund-raising drive to power his new bearish investment fund that’s going all-in on credit market stress.
One of the world’s biggest bond managers sees the best opportunity in more than a decade to invest in public-debt securities as the Federal Reserve is likely to delay rate cuts until next year.
1h ago
BNN Bloomberg,
In the face of rising housing costs virtually across the board, the CEO of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT believes drastic measures are needed across all levels of government.
Mark Kenney told BNN Bloomberg on Tuesday that government plans to increase immigration, while welcomed, were not accompanied with significant investment to improve housing supply, while other taxes and fees have also stymied growth.
“There's a whole myriad of headwinds here that we have to get through, but it takes bold action, all three levels of government, not just sympathy and understanding,” he said.
Kenney pointed to high pre-construction development fees hurting projects before they get off the ground, governments without a plan to address population growth and community members unwilling to deal with the growth.
“It's the not in my backyard mentality,” he said. “People don't want development. They want to vote for immigration, but they don't actually want development in their backyard and the provinces who have the least influence on those two factors are left to solve the problem.”
The pandemic exacerbated the issue, Kenney added, as those who moved back into family homes during the lockdowns are now back in the rental market and further tightening supply.
To address the issues, Kenney suggests incentives for development, which would guarantee a return on development projects, though the possibility of another rate hike later this week could further stifle action.
Last year, the Canada Mortgage Housing Corporation estimated 5.8 million new homes need to be built by 2030 to address Canada’s housing crisis.